All-party meeting begins ahead of Parliament's winter session

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi commenced here on Sunday, a day ahead of the winter session of the Parliament.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived at the Parliament Library Building for the meeting convened by Joshi for the leaders of parties in the House.

Opposition leaders such as TDP's Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satish Mishra of BSP are participating in the meeting.

TMC lawmakers Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, LJP lawmaker Chirag Paswan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, AIADMK's Navneet Krishnan and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) are also present in the meeting.

Other leaders including MDMK's Vaiko, TK Rangarajan of CPM, TR Balu of DMK, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy, Manoj Jha of RJD and Ram Gopal Yadav of SP are among those present in the meet.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern. The Parliament session will continue till December 13.

On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. (ANI)

