All passenger trains cancelled till March 31 in wake of COVID-19, says Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): All passenger train operations in the country have been cancelled till March 31 by the Indian Railways in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

A bare minimum level of service of suburban services of trains and Kolkata Metro rail will continue up to midnight tonight.

"All originating long-distance Mail/Express and Intercity trains (including premium trains) and all originating passenger trains shall remain cancelled till 2400 hours of March 31," Ministry of Railways said in a press release.

"Trains which had commenced their journey prior to 0400 hours of March 22 will run up to their destinations. Freight operations shall continue," it added.

Zonal Railways have been advised to ensure strict adherence to the instructions.

"Arrange wide publicity through print and electronic media. Information regarding cancellations should be communicated to passengers through SMSs. Confirm action taken," said Ministry of Railways.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue.

To make it more convenient for the passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21, 2020. (ANI)

