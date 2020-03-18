All passengers coming to Kashmir from Leh to be quarantined: Srinagar DM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): All passengers coming to Kashmir from Leh will be quarantined, District Magistrate Srinagar Sahid Choudhary said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Choudhary wrote, "A Srinagar bound AI flight was returned this morning deboarding 25 passengers at Leh while other 81 who landed later have been quarantined. Henceforth all passengers coming from Leh shall have to be quarantined. Pl note(sic)."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a decision to send people entering the Valley from the Ladakh region to compulsory quarantine, as two more people on Wednesday were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the cases of the deadly virus in the region to eight.

Both the COVID-19 positive patients are the relatives of people who were previously tested positive for the disease.

Earlier in the day, Rigzin Sampheal, Commissioner Secretary of Ladakh said, the district administration of Leh and Kargil will decide on imposing Section 144 of CrPC to limit the crowd.



"District administration of Leh and Kargil will make a decision on Section 144 of CrPC in order to limit the crowd," he said.



Sampheal said, "A total of 34 sample reports have been received and the result of 70 samples are awaited."



A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

