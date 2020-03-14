All PG exams postponed till March 31 in Kashmir University

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Mar 14 (ANI): All the Post Graduation examinations, including internals, have been postponed till 31st March at Kashmir University on Saturday amid coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the COVID-19 scare and the advisory issued by the government to avoid congregation all heads/directors/coordinators of main and satellite campuses are hereby informed all the PG-examinations, including internals, have been deferred/postpones till March 31, 2020," University of Kashmir circular read.

"In the interest of the students, concerned teachers are advised to upload the study material of their respective subjects on the university website," it added.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

