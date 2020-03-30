All possible help being provided to Indian citizens abroad, Centre tells Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Central government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that all possible help with regards to accommodation, food and medical aid is being provided to all citizens of India who are abroad and who get in touch with the respective Consulates and Embassies or Nodal Officers.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Ramesh Chander Goyal through his advocates JS Bakshi and Amitesh Singh Bakshi challenging ban on passenger travel from UK and other countries in the wake of coronavirus.

In his petition, Goyal told the court that his son is undergoing Master of Science in a University in Scotland and sought direction from the court to the government to evacuate his son to India forthwith and to grant all the medical facilities, if so required.

In a hearing conducted via video conferencing, the Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan told a Division Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Navin Chawla that the affidavit on behalf of External Affairs could not be filed because of paucity of time and sought more time to file reply on the petition challenging notification on travel ban.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's counsel Jagdeep Singh Bakshi and Amitesh Singh Bakshi told the court that though an email has been received by the son of the petitioner no physical help has reached him.

Mahajan sought time to take instructions from concerned Embassy and ascertain from the concerned consulate and embassy as to what assistance was required by the son of the petitioner and whether the same has been made available. Mahajan submitted that appropriate help shall be provided to the son of the petitioner, if not already provided.

The High Court has asked the government to file a status report either in the form of an affidavit or an email of the concerned officer before the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further hearing on April 3.

In his plea, Goyal has sought quashing of circular dated March issued by the Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation, Government of India. The petitioner told the court that the consolidated travel advisory for coronovirus was issued on March 11 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare taking appropriate laudable steps for the control of coronavirus. DGCA issued the circular on March 16 putting a travel ban in the country. (ANI)

