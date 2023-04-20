"All preparations made for Char Dham Yatra": CM Dhami after overseeing mock drill by NDMA

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the tabletop and mock exercise programme organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra-2023, saying that the state government has made all preparations in this regard.

"On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also did a virtual observation of the mock exercise being done for disaster management on the Char Dham Yatra routes," an official statement read.

Dhami added that all the preparations have been made for the convenience of devotees ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.



"The chief minister said all preparations have been made by the state government for the convenience of the devotees for the Char Dham Yatra. Mock exercises have been done before the commencement of the Yatra from the point of view of disaster management on the Char Dham Yatra routes," it mentioned.

"This will also increase coordination between various institutions of the central and state government for disaster management. The chief minister said the preparations were being reviewed regularly to ensure a safe and smooth Char Dham Yatra," it added.

CM Dhami also directed the district authorities to complete all necessary arrangements before the start of the Yatra.

"The chief minister also took information from the District Magistrates of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi about the preparations being made for the yatra. He directed district magistrates to ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed before the start of the Yatra. On this occasion, the officers were informed about the various activities being done for disaster management in the mock drill," an official statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Dhami flagged off vehicles of the service team to serve pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra as they undertake their journey from the CM camp office in Dehradun. (ANI)

