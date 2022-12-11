All primary health centres will be linked with KGMU, SGPGI: UP CM Yogi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that all the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) will be linked with all medical colleges, district hospitals of the state as well as Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and King George's Medical University (KGMU).

"Health services must be linked with technology. Over 4,600 PHCs of the state will be linked with all medical colleges, district hospitals of the state and also with SGPGI and KGMU. For this, health workers of the state will also be specially trained," Yogi said while addressing the two-day conclave commemorating the 'Universal Coverage Day (UHC) 2022' at Varanasi.

The Chief Minister addressed health officers from 22 states of the country and health ministers of five states and 900 community health officers.

Quoting the theme of the conclave 'To build the world, we want a healthy future for all', the Chief Minister said that India always worked towards the welfare and upliftment of all without discriminating on the basis of caste, creed or religion following 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina, Sarve Santu Niramaya'.

"India propagated Yoga and resultantly over 200 countries all over the world are leading a healthy lifestyle. Our country is being seen as a big hub of Health and Wellness Center," he added.



Yogi also emphasised the importance of advanced healthcare services in the state and said that all PHCs will be equipped with facilities like teleconsultancy and telemedicine soon.

"We are installing health ATMs at all primary health centres for telemedicine. Over 4600 primary health centres of the state will be connected with health ATMs, which will provide the facility of testing 60 types of diseases at a single centre. For this, proper training will also be provided to the paramedical staff," Yogi said.

UP CM said, "During the second wave (Covid19), we realised the usefulness and power of Community Health Officers. We formed 72,000 teams in UP at that time. Each team included 10 to 15 people, including ANM, Asha workers, public representatives and officers. Resultantly, India gave the best model of Covid management to the world, which was widely appreciated all over the world."

Yogi further described Health and Wellness Centre, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as the four strong pillars of the health system.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present during the conference.

Representatives of 22 states were present in the conclave, including health officials of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, and Telangana. (ANI)

