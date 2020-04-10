All public toilets in Mumbai's Dharavi sanitised by BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): All public toilets in Dharavi were disinfected and sanitised by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

With five more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area reached 22 on Friday.

Out of the five new cases, three are male patients and two are females. These cases were reported from PMGP colony, Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi and Murugan chawl.

The highest number of cases in Dharavi were reported from Dr Balia Nagar, with the tally at five, including one death.

Maharashtra on Friday confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

