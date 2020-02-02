All railway tracks to be electrified by 2023, 150 pvt trains planned: Finance Ministry

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced that 58 per cent of the Railway tracks across the country have been electrified while the remaining will be electrified by the year 2023.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Finance said that 150 trains will be run by the private sector under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

"37,500 km (58 per cent) of Railway tracks already electrified. Balance 27,000 km to be electrified by Railways by 2023. Will reduce pollution, enhance the efficiency of Railways," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

In another tweet, the Ministry said: "150 trains to be run by the private sector under PPP arrangement, which is likely to attract private investment of about Rs 22,500 crore for Railways. (ANI)

