All restaurants, eateries allowed to function till midnight in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed all restaurants and eateries to function till midnight, said an official order from the state government.



In an order of the state government, "All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 am, and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 pm."

"Local District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA)," read the order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte. (ANI)

