All schools in Goa to remain closed till March 31

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate of Education on Saturday announced that all schools will remain closed till Mar 31.

"In the view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, it has been decided by the competent authority as a measure of abundant caution that government, government-aided and unaided schools including pre-primary, primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary and special schools will remain schools till March 31, 2020," said an official release.

The release also said that the examination of all classes will be held as per the schedule. In case students need special classes for preparation, they can be held after observing due precautions, said the release.

So far, 84 people have been infected with COVID-19, out of which two deaths have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

