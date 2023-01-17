All security arrangements will be in place: JK DGP Dilbag Singh on Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that all the security arrangements possible will be made.

The Yatra is scheduled to enter Jammu on January 19.

"'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter Jammu from Punjab, and we will be making all the security arrangements possible. Guidelines for the yatra will depend upon the type of road they will be travelling and the traffic," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said.

A security breach emerged at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when an unknown man came out of the crowd and embraced Rahul in Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

JK DGP Dilbag Singh said that security forces on neutralized two terrorists Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was an operation that was carried out in Budgam's Redbugh but terrorists managed to flee, the search ops were underway, and today, 2 were killed, both of them are from Pulwama district and are connected to LeT," said Dilbag Singh.

The terrorists have been identified as Sahid Rashid Sheikh and Arbaz Ah Mir.



The security forces also recovered one AK series rifle, one pistol and other indiscriminating material after the search of the area.

"The movement of terrorists of the proscribed outfit LeT was being continuously tracked for the past few days by the intelligence agencies of the Army. Based on the confirmed input received regarding the move of terrorists in the area of Budgam, a joint mobile vehicle check post was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police by 0930hr on 17 Jan 2023," an official statement of the Indian Army read.

The Army further said that on being challenged, the terrorists in the vehicle in an attempt to flee, opened indiscriminate fire on the Security Forces and they did so to create chaos by inflicting casualties on security forces and civilians in the crowded area.

However, the Security Forces exercised complete restraint and cordoned off the terrorists in the nearby shops, where they had sought shelter.

"The security forces tightened the noose of the area by dynamically reinforcing the area with additional troops and cutting off all possible escape roots. While ensuring strict fire control and valuing civilian life, security forces evacuated the locals to safety," it said.

The terrorist however continued with indiscriminate fire on the security forces who were evacuating the locals. In the ensuing firefight, both the dreaded terrorists were eliminated by the precise fire brought down by the security forces.

"As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the neutralised terrorists have been identified as Sahid Rashid Sheikh, r/o Kisrigom, Kakapora and Arbaz Ah Mir, r/o Putrigam, Pulwama, both belonging to LeT. The search of the area resulted in the recovery of one AK series rifle, one pistol and other indiscriminating material," the Army added.

"Elimination of these terrorists has given a big jolt to the terrorist tanzeems in the area and has disturbed their nefarious plans of disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the area," it added. (ANI)

