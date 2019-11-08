Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (Photo/ANI)
Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (Photo/ANI)

All should respect SC's Ayodhya verdict: Prince Yakub

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:06 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, on Friday appealed all to respect the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute and maintain peace and harmony.
Speaking to ANI, Prince Yakub said: "I would like to appeal everyone to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. We should maintain peace and harmony in the wake of this verdict and celebrate the verdict as a matter of national importance like Independence Day and Republic Day."
"People from all communities should accept the judgment of the Supreme Court because the case is not between a temple and a mosque but it is a title dispute," he added.
Habeebuddin Tucy further stated that he hopes that the judgment will be in favor of the Ram Mandir.
"I hope that the judgment will be given for the Ram Mandir. If the Ram Mandir is built, then I will offer the first golden brick for the construction of the temple," he said.
"No mosque can be built or namaz can be offered on a disputed land," he added.
The Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.
These three parties -- Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara --- however, knocked the door of the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict and sought the modification of the High Court judgment.
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict before November 17. (ANI)

