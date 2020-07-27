All six BSP MLAs are part of our party: Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): All six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are part of the Congress as the speaker has given them recognition, said Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena on Monday.

Meena told reporters there is no question about the membership of those MLAs.

"The BSP MLAs have joined the Congress and they were duly recognised by the speaker. All the six MLAs are a part of the Congress after the speaker has given them the recognition. The way I am an MLA, they are also MLAs. There is no question about their membership," Meena said.

Commenting upon the whip issued to six MLAs after "a lot of deliberation by BSP chief Mayawati", Meena said, "Mayawati did not attend any Dalit party meeting. She only gives speeches. Dalits see the image of Kanshi Ram Ji in her as she was with him during her early political days. She is not a leader."

In the latest development, the BSP moved the Rajasthan HC on Monday seeking to become a party in the petition filed by the BJP against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party.

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepened, the BSP on Sunday had issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session.

Bhagwan Singh Baba, BSP's Rajasthan chief, on Monday said that party chief Mayawati decided this after a lot of deliberation.

Meena also attacked Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra after "Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state."

"Bhagwan aise logo se pind chudaaye prajatantra ka (May god rid democracy of such people). Raj Bhawan can do anything, but one needs to understand that it is governor Mishra who is doing the things in the name of the Raj Bhawan," Meena said.

Earlier in the day, sources said the Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state.

According to sources, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought clarification from the state government regarding the proposal of convening the Assembly session.

The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

