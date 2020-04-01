All staff of Pharma company quarantined after many test positive for COVID-19 in K'taka

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): A team of the state Health Ministry on Monday visited the pharmaceuticals company whose several employees were tested positive for COVID-19.

The team asked the remaining employees to stay under quarantine in separate rooms.

"The department is investigating whether this company has got any connection with China or received any object which might have brought coronavirus with it," said Jawaid Akhtar, principal secretary of the health department.

Karnataka Health Minister on Wednesday confirmed that the current COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 101.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1,637 in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

