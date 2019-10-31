All stakeholders will be consulted before settlement with Naga groups: Home Ministry

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI): The Home Ministry said on Thursday that all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted before any settlement is arrived with Naga groups and that credence should not be given to rumours that final Naga settlement has been reached.

The ministry said in a press release that it had come to the notice of government that "lots of rumours and misinformation" was being spread in media including social media that final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon.

"This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country," the release said.

It said that concerns of all stakeholders will be taken into consideration.

"It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including States of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," the release said.

The clarification came amid media reports that the Centre was preparing to ink the Naga Peace Accord. (ANI)

