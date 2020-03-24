All states and UTS need to enforce complete lockdown: Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said that the states like Uttar Pradesh which have imposed partial lockdown are requested to enforce full lockdown to break the chain of the spread of the coronavirus.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said,"Though most states and Union Territories have imposed a complete lockdown, there are a few states where lockdown has been enforced partially."

He also said, "The partial lockdown will not help the Central government's intention to break the chain of the spread of coronavirus."

Meanwhile, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra announced a complete lockdown on Sunday.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

