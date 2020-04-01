All Tablighi Jamaat returnees traced, except 160-170 people: Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that with the exception of 160 to 170 people, everybody who returned to the state after participating in the Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have been identified.

"We have identified most of them (who returned from Tablighi Jamaat), but there are 160-170 people more. We will trace them also by today evening," Rajender told ANI on Wednesday.

Rajender shared that over 1,000 people from the state had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital.

The state minister further stated that there is no case community transmission in Telangana.

So far, six people in Telangana have died due to coronavirus.

According to the Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department there are 77 active COVID-19 positive cases in the state. (ANI)

