"All the students of Tripura in violence-hit Manipur are safe": CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 5 (ANI): Following the violence in the northeastern state Manipur, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that there are over 150 students of the state there and all of them are safe.

"Around 150 students of Tripura are there. We are contacting them. I've called a meeting today. We are also in touch with the guardians. We've also started helpline numbers. I can say that the students are safe," Tripura CM said.

Earlier, the Tripura government also opened helpline numbers for providing support to residents of Tripura in the backdrop of violence in Manipur.



"Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on a 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur," tweeted Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.

Violence broke out on May 3, during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

The Army asked people to be careful about rumours and fake videos. "Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

