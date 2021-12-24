All vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra), December 24 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the public will see more ethanol pumps in the future and added that all vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Agro Vision in Nagpur today. Agro Vision was initiated to prevent farmers' suicides.



Addressing the event, Gadkari said, "Farmers will not just be 'annadata' but also our 'urjadata'."

"The public will see ethanol pumps in the future. Petrol cost is higher than bio-ethanol cost, so with profit, pollution will also reduce. From auto rickshaws to high-end cars, all vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon," the Union Minister said.

Held from December 24-27, the event will feature workshops for farmers, display of agricultural commodities and products. (ANI)

