All-women crew operates Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express to mark Women's Day

Bengaluru(Karnataka), March 8 (ANI): As part of the International Women's Day celebrations, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express was operated by an all-women crew on Wednesday.

The crew was led by Additional Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad along with other railway officers.

"International Women's Day was meaningfully celebrated by all the women staff of the department by performing all the operations of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express", said the officials.





In another event, all-women AC Accompanying Staff started working on Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express today. Kavitha, Vandana as Tech/AC, Raichel Ullaji and Kalpana as Helper/AC are included as all-women AC Accompanying staff in the prestigious Bengaluru Chennai Shatabdi express which left KSR Bengaluru today at around 11 AM.

The four women employees carried out strenuous operations like connecting the power supply (The Head On Generation Connection) from the loco to the power car before the departure of the train, reported the railway sources.

AC Accompanying duties will be carried out by women employees regularly hereafter, as stated by the railways.

The employees were given rigorous and committed training for the past 3 weeks for carrying out accompanying duties.

Previously, all four women employees nominated for accompanying duties were involved in maintenance activities for a very long period. (ANI)

