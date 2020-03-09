All-women post office inaugurated in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): As the International Women's Day was celebrated all across the globe, the Department of Post inaugurated the first-ever all-women-employees operating post office here in Kalaburagi.

"Today, we have declared the Jagat Post Office under the Kalaburagi district as women's post office. From today onwards, women staff is going to work here exclusively," CG Kamble, Assistant Superintendent, Post Office, told ANI.

One of the employees of the post office inaugurated on Monday said: "We are happy that we can work freely as all the employees here are women. Similarly, the government must also take steps to identify one of the offices in the state as only women employees' office." (ANI)

