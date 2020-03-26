Allahabad HC Bar Association to give Rs 1,000 to junior lawyers

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): In the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Thursday decided to disburse Rs 1,000 each to the lawyers with less than 10 years of court experience.

The decision was taken by the Elder Committee of the Bar Association.

"Due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the new lawyers are facing a grave financial crisis. Most of them have high requirements of money in March and April as they have to get their children admitted to the schools. Many of the lawyers also stay in rented accommodations," said Vinay Chandra Mishra, chairman of the Elder Committee.

Mishra, who happens to be a former Advocate General and former president of Bar Council of India, said: "In the light of these circumstances, the Elder Committee has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to those lawyers with less than ten years of experience."

The Central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

