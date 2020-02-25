Allahabad HC directs CBI to probe Munna Bajrangi murder case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the murder of Munna Bajrangi, who was shot dead inside the Baghpat jail on July 9, 2018.

A division bench of Justice Sudheer Agarwal and Justice Rajeev Mishra passed the order.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Seema Singh, wife of Munna Bajrangi, seeking a CBI probe in the matter alleging that the police were complicit in her husband's murder.

According to the police, gangster Prem Prakash alias Munna Bajrangi was gunned down by a fellow inmate in the prison.

Over 40 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping were registered against Munna Bajrangi. (ANI)

