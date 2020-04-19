Allahabad HC extends closure of all District Courts till April 27

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court has extended the closure of all District Courts across the state till April 27. Earlier, the courts were scheduled to open from April 20.

"Keeping in view the prevailing extraordinary situations arising due to the spread of pandemic novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh and serious safety concerns of various stakeholders, the directions issued vide letter number 450/ Infra Cell, Allahabad dated April 18 regarding the opening of District Courts from April 20, be kept in abeyance till April 27," read the order issued by Registrar General.

Earlier this week, Delhi High Court had extended the suspension of the functioning at the High Court and its subordinate courts till May 3.

The extended lockdown will continue till May 3. The lockdown was imposed from March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)









