Allahabad HC orders subordinate courts to open from April 21

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has ordered the subordinate courts to begin functioning from April 21, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

"Courts subordinate to Allahabad High Court, commercial courts, motor accident claims tribunals, land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement authorities situated outside containment zones will open on April 21 in Uttar Pradesh," the order issued by the Allahabad HC stated.

"The Officer/staff residing in the containment zone be exempted from his/her official duty. Further, if a campus of any of the above-mentioned court falls in the containment zone, then that may remain closed according to the order date March 25," it added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week issued an order to include more activities that can begin operations from April 20 amid the COBID-19 lockdown.

The extended lockdown will continue till May 3. The lockdown was imposed from March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.(ANI)

