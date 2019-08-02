Allahabad HC refuses to intervene in plea against Jauhar varsity gate demolition, imposition of fine on Azam Khan

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to intervene in a petition filed against the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court's order to demolish the gates of Jauhar University">Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and imposition of fine over Rs 3 crore on Samajwadi Party lawmaker and Chancellor of the University -- Azam Khan.

A division bench of Justice Shashikant Gupta and SK Shamsheri was hearing a petition moved by R. A. Qureshi, the Registrar of the university.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the District Judge to appeal against the order.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court had, on July 25, ordered Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the University, built on public works department (PWD) land, within 15 days.

SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 3.2 crore on Khan and directed him to pay the sum within 15 days from today.

The authority also said if Khan does not comply with the order, civic authorities will demolish the gate themselves.

At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Khan in cases relating to land grab.

The police said complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine. (ANI)

