Allahabad HC reserves order on bail plea of Chinmayanad in Saharanpur rape case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on the bail plea filed by former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad in connection with the sexual harassment and rape case filed against him by a law student of Saharanpur.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi on Saturday reserved the order in the matter after hearing arguments from both the sides.

"The court reserved its order after hearing arguments from both sides. The matter is sensitive so the court gave appropriate time to all the parties. The SIT also submitted the evidence in the matter before the court," said Shwetashwa Aggarwal, the victim's advocate.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter had, on September 21, arrested Chinmayanand and sent him to jail while the law student who levelled allegations against him was also booked on alleged charges of extortion against Chinmayanand. (ANI)

