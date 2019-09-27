Allahabad HC seeks reply on petition to bring self-financed recognised schools under RTI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought reply on a petition to bring the self-financed recognised schools under the Right to Information (RTI).

The Bench of Justice Anil Kumar and Justice Saurabh Lavania passed the order after hearing petitioner Narendra Agrawal's Counsel Dr Nutan Thakur and the State Information Commission counsel Shikhar Anand.

Nutan told the Court that the petitioner sought information about the teaching and non-teaching staff and details of poor students admitted under the Right to Education Act, which was dismissed by the Information Commission saying that self-financed recognised schools do not come under RTI.

She said that many orders have made it clear that self-financed recognised schools do come under the purview of RTI.

The Court has issued a notice to a private school named Dr Fakir Chandra Shishu Mandir, Haldaur and directed the respondents to file their reply in four weeks. (ANI)

