Allahabad HC seeks report from District Judge on serving election petition notice to Azam Khan

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought a report from Rampur District Judge on serving election petition notice against Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan.

Justice SD Singh, hearing the petition filed by BJP leader Jaya Prada, slated the matter for hearing on September 4.

The court sought the response after finding out that the notice was not served to Khan because he was not found at his residence.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate KR Singh filed an affidavit in the court seeking to send notice again and published it in newspapers.

In her petition, Prada has challenged the election of Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency as he is also the Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is an office of profit.

According to Articles 102(1) (a) and 191(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, an MP or MLA is barred from holding an office of profit as it can put them in a position to gain a financial benefit. (ANI)

