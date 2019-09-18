Allahabad HC seeks report from East Delhi District Judge on notice to Azam Khan

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the East Delhi District Judge on a notice sent to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on a plea filed by actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, challenging his election from Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Justice SD Singh asked the East Delhi District Judge to file a report on whether Khan, who is resident of Delhi, received the notice sent by the court to him and posted the matter for hearing on October 16.

No advocate of Khan was present in the court during the hearing.

On August 21, the court had sought a report from Rampur District Judge after finding out that the notice was not served to Khan because he was not found at his residence.

Jaya Prada unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket.

In her petition, Prada has challenged the election of Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency as he is also the Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is an office of profit.

According to Articles 102(1) (a) and 191(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, an MP or MLA is barred from holding an office of profit as it can put them in a position to gain a financial benefit. (ANI)

