Allahabad HC stays appointment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the process related to the appointment of 69 thousand teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools.

A bench of Justice Alok Mathur stayed the appointment process of teachers and directed the petitioners to submit their objections to the state government after which they will be sent to the University Grants Commission for an expert opinion.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, filed by one Amit Tripathi and others, challenging the process of appointment of teachers. Some petitions had raised objections to the exam questions.

The counselling of the candidates for the appointment was slated to start today.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had welcomed the decision of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court for upholding the State government's decision of retaining the higher cut-off for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools. (ANI)

