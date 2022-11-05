Allahabad HC to hear PIL seeking removal of Mazaars from railway stations on Dec 15

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh has sought a response from the Central Government and the State Government on a PIL filed for the removal of 'Mazars' and other religious places from the public places.

The case has been scheduled for its next hearing on December 15.

The said order has been delivered by the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir while they were hearing the petition filed by Jan Udghosh Seva Sansthan and five others.



The petitioner in the plea said that there are several 'Mazars' in the middle of the railway stations in the state, including that of Kanpur and Lucknow. Such constructions in public places can cause accidents and hence they should be removed, the petition read.

However, Additional Solicitor SP Singh, on the behalf of Centre sought some time to formulate a policy and told the Court that these mazaars at the railway stations of Kanpur and Lucknow are very old.

The bench has granted time to the Centre highlighting that the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Uttar Pradesh should file their reply in the matter by December 15 and inform the court after the removal of these "illegal constructions and encroachment". (ANI)

