Allahabad HC to remain closed till further orders amid lockdown

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court will remain closed along with the courts subordinate to it till further orders, amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, imminently emergent and urgent cases would be heard by the designated Division Bench or single Judge with prior approval of the Chief Justice.

"The court work in the Allahabad High Court shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders. However, imminently emergent and urgent cases would be heard by the designated Division Bench or single Judge with prior approval of the Chief Justice. For Lucknow Bench, necessary approval for the hearing of urgent cases shall be obtained from the Senior Judge, Lucknow," said a circular issued by Ashish Garg, Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court.

"All the courts subordinate to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and all commercial courts, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authorities across Uttar Pradesh shall also remain closed till further orders. The remands and bails of arrested person shall be done as per holiday practice," the circular added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

