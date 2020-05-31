Allahabad High Court to begin usual functioning from June 8

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court will begin to function as usual from June 8.
This came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".
In March after the announcement of coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the court work at the Allahabad High Court was suspended. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 31, 2020 08:14 IST
