Allegation of locking media persons in hospital ward during Yogi's visit 'baseless': Moradabad DM

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh denied the allegations that media persons were locked up in the emergency ward during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to a district hospital on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said: "The allegation that media persons were locked up is baseless. They were just stopped by police near the door of the emergency ward."

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath had visited a district hospital in Moradabad for inspection. He interacted with several patients and their family members for a few minutes.



Yesterday, he took a round of a district hospital in Saharanpur.



Chief Minister's visit comes following more than a hundred deaths in the neighbouring state Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). (ANI)

