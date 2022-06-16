Alleged 'Custodial death' in Chennai: Police say Rajasekar not assaulted by cops

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday in connection with the case of the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old man in Chennai clarified that police officials did not assault Rajasekar.

The remarks came after the autopsy report suggested that the injuries were not the reason of his death.

"According to the autopsy report, Rajasekar was not assaulted by police. The report further reads that he did not die because of the injuries he had," said Additional Commissioner of Police, TS Anbu.

Rajasekar was arrested on April 18 for alleged possession of drugs. He died the next day.

According to sources, Kodungaiyur Police took into custody a history-sheeter Raja Sekar from Manali on Saturday in connection with an investigation. There were many pending cases against Rajasekar.

Kodungaiyur Police claimed that Rajasekar was taken to a private hospital after he complained of feeling unwell and of dizziness. The hospital asked the police to take him to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



The sources said that the history-sheeter was being allegedly interrogated on Sunday evening when he said he felt dizzy.

His body was sent for a post-mortem to Government Stanley Hospital.

The case had been transferred to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) for further investigation.

Meanwhile reacting to the alleged custodial death, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami requested High Court Judges to come forward to take lawful actions on custodial deaths which happened during Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Government.

"In Tamil Nadu, another lockup death has occurred. In the DMK Government lockup death has become continued and there are no actions to stop lockup death. We request High Court Judges to come forward to take lawful actions on lockup death which happened during DMK Government," he said in a tweet.

Earlier this April, a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh, who was arrested for alleged possession of drugs and was reported "dead" the next day.

Days afterwards, Vignesh's brother alleged that the police attempted to bribe the family with Rs 1 lakh to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not even allow them to see the body after the autopsy. (ANI)

