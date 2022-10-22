Alleged drug dealer jumps off NCB Chennai office building, dies in hospital later

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): A 39-year-old alleged contraband drug dealer who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with a considerable amount of drugs in his possession allegedly jumped off the third floor of the office of the NCB agency in Chennai.

The incident took place on Friday night.

The deceased Rayappa Raju Anthony a resident of Hyderabad allegedly jumped off the building while an NCB team was preparing to take him to the government hospital for a medical check up.



"At around 9.30 pm on October 21, the NCB Chennai team was ready to take Rayappa Raju Anthony for a medical checkup at Avadi Government Hospital before producing him before the honourable court at Ponneri, Rayappa Raju Anthony jumped from the third floor of NCB, Chennai office in an attempt to commit suicide," the statement from NCB said.

The statement added that the doctors at the Avadi Government Hospital performed emergency treatment on him and declared him dead.

"Based on the complaint a case in T10 Thirumullaivoyal Police Station was registered and taken for investigation. In this connection, a requisition was sent to Judicial magistrate Ambattur for conducting an inquest and enquiry," it added.

According to NCB officials, Raju Anthony was intercepted by NCB near Karanodai Toll Plaza in Chennai on Friday and 48,300 kg of white crystalline stick substance were seized from his passion. (ANI)

