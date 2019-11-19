Representative Image
Representative Image

Alliance Air flags off Ahmedabad-Kandla direct flight under UDAN

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has flagged-off its first direct flight between Ahmedabad and port town Kandla in Gujarat.
This will be the 228th route under the UDAN-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) scheme.
Kandla is Alliance Air's 55th destination under UDAN-RCS. The flight will operate from Monday to Friday.
"With the launch of flight services, passengers from Kandla can now conveniently travel to Nashik and Hyderabad via Ahmedabad which will significantly reduce the travel time. This is the third flight to operate from Kandla airport. Currently, Spicejet and Truejet operate a daily flight for Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This also provides better connectivity for Kutch commercial hub Gandhidham and the country's major port Dindayal port," an official release said.
Under the UDAN scheme, there has been a 'commendable increase of 242 per cent in air traffic on RCS routes' which has efficiently strengthened the overall aviation network.
"Alliance Air is now operating on 50 routes allotted to the airline under the UDAN-RCS scheme and has also begun operations to and fro Chandigarh-Dharamshala on 16th November 2019 that it bagged in the UDAN 2 & UDAN 3.1 of UDAN-RCS route under the scheme," read the release.
UDAN will connect all States and Union Territories of the country with around 700 routes laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India's aviation market. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:20 IST

Centre informs parliament about infusion of capital to PSBs

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In addition to capital infused earlier by the Government, provision of Rs 70,000 crore has been made for infusion of capital by the Government in banks in the Budget for the current Financial Year to boost credit for impetus to the economy, the Finance Ministry told

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:10 IST

Guwahati: Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill,...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Number of students from Guwahati University on Tuesday burned an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and staged a protest outside the University against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:09 IST

INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala corners Haryana govt over canal...

Chandigarh (Harayana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Calling the government as 'anti-farmer', INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said farmers were left with no option but to launch a protest over non-availability of water in canals in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:59 IST

Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Expressing concern over air pollution, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday outlined the contribution of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) for its foresighted approach towards air pollution and stated that the difference in air quality when CNG was

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:56 IST

Rs 360 cr subsidy provided to 2.85 lakh buyers of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that about 2.85 lakh buyers of electric/hybrid vehicles have been supported by a subsidy of Rs 360 crore under the FAME India Scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj served Rs 4.35 crore tax notice

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Anand Bhawan, where former Prime Mnister Indira Gandhi was born, has been served a notice of Rs 4.35 crore as house tax by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:52 IST

Pilot study on Zero Budget Natural Farming initiated at 4...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that a study on Evaluation of Zero Budget Natural Farming practices in Basmati/ coarse rice-wheat system from Rabi Season 2017 has been initiated at 4 locations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:49 IST

JNU protests: High Power Committee to hold meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A High Power Committee, constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, will hold its meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues concerning the ongoing JNU protests.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:47 IST

Delhi: JNUTA holds peace march in solidarity with demands of students

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday took out a peace march inside the campus in support of students who are demanding a complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Hyderabad Traffic Police organises traffic awareness programme...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In a bid to inculcate road safety issues and spread awareness about the traffic rules among the school children, the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday organised a traffic awareness programme at the St Paul's High School, Hyderguda here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:44 IST

Delhi: JNUTA holds peace march in solidarity with demands of students

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday took out a peace march inside the campus in support of students who are demanding a complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:35 IST

Rameswaram: Police seize 394 bottles, arrest two for selling...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Rameswaram police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly selling illicit liquor here.

Read More
iocl