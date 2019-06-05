Alliance Air starts flights from Odisha's Jharsuguda airport

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India Limited on Wednesday started daily flight services to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from Veer Surendra Sai Airport here.

On the inaugural day, 53 passengers boarded the first flight to Bhubaneswar. The airline has deployed its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft.

Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation department Usha Padhi, Odisha state Health Minister Naba Das, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Brajraj Nagar MLA, Mohanty along with officials of Alliance Air joined the inauguration program.

"Under the Udaan scheme, the airport authority has done commendable work. Five cities of Odisha have already connected to flight service including Bhubaneswar and Raipur," Padhi said.

"We will also start work to connect Jeypore and Rourkela by air facility," she added. (ANI)

