Allocation of coal mines is done through open auction: Union Min Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Saturday stated that the allocation of coal mines is done through open auction.

Kishan's remarks came after Telangana Chief Minister KCR made accusations against the Central Government for only allocating the coal mines to the companies in Gujarat.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI, said, "KCR is making a false accusation that central government is allocating coal mines to government companies in Gujarat and not giving it to the Singareni Collieries in Telangana."



"Before 2020, the allotment has been given to Singareni Colleries and also to Telangana GENCO for power generation. The same has been given to Gujarat. After 2020, the central government decided that the coal mining allocation will be through open auction," he stated.

Kishan further stated that the country is facing a lot of problem due to coal shortage and it should be made available on the demand and supply basis.

"The country is facing a huge problem because of coal shortage as government companies that are allocated the mines are not mining coal. Power generation and employment generation have decreased. The coal should be made based on demand and supply. Private sector should also be a part of this. The central government has not given any coal mines as per their wish, but through open auction to private or government companies. KCR is making false accusations that there is a different justice to Gujarat and a different justice to Telangana by the central government. The centre has given mines to Telangana also, when it gave to Gujarat," further stated. (ANI)

