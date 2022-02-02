Allow believers in churches on Sundays: Kerala Bishop to CM

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, President of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council wrote a letter to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking to create an atmosphere for the believers to participate in worship at churches on Sundays.



He also said that we are committed to continuing our support to the Government of Kerala for all actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and for the safety of the people. But the government is tightening restrictions similar to the lockdown only on Sundays, undermining the worship rights of Christians.

As the churches are of the required size, we demand to create an atmosphere for the believers to participate in worship in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

