Allow booster doses for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Kejriwal urges Centre after Delhi reports six new Omicron cases

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): With the emergence of fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the samples of all positive cases of the new variant will be sent for genome sequencing and urged the Centre to allow administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to fully vaccinated individuals.

Briefing reporters here today, Kejriwal said, "I request the Center to allow booster doses for people who are fully vaccinated. Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron. In order to strengthen the home isolation program, a review meeting will be held on December 23."

The chief minister said that the Delhi government will establish Delhi Teachers' University and a bill related to its legislation will be brought in the upcoming Assembly session.

"We have decided to come up with Delhi Teachers' University. The bill will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session," he added.



Meanwhile, six new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported in Delhi, increasing the case tally to 28.

As Delhi yesterday recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in six months, a health expert said the spike could be due to the Omicron variant.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centers for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital.

Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment. (ANI)

