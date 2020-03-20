Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19.

The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corporate offices situated in the national capital to allow their employees to work from home to avoid spreading the deadly virus.

The government also advised the public to remain at home, especially children and senior citizens.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 195.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

