Allow me to meet my party members in J-K: Yechury to Guv Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has sought Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's permission to visit the state on Friday to meet his party members, amid the security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and it had a MLA, Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved J&K assembly," read the letter written by Yechury to Malik.

"As the General Secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my Party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th morning to meet them," it read.

"I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my Party," Yechury stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who reached Srinagar Airport on Thursday to visit his home and for party meetings, was "sent back" to Delhi, a leader from his party said.

On the other hand, Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a petition seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, Internet, news channels and other restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with legislature - which has stoked a controversy with opposition stating that it is 'unconstitutional'. (ANI)

