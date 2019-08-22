Allow Sikh students wearing 'Kirpan' and 'Kara' in examination halls: DSGMC writes to Delhi government

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 : Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has written to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to allow Sikh candidates wearing 'Kirpan' and 'Kara' in the examination to be held on Friday.

The letter was also addressed to Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Article 25 of Constitution guarantees the freedom of religion to all but it is often violated. In many instances, it has come to our notice that students wearing 'Kirpans' and 'Karas' were not permitted to sit inside the examination hall and were asked by authorities to remove them," Sirsa stated in his letter.

"As per a Delhi High Court order, the Delhi Police stated that Kirpan-wearing Sikhs will not be refused entry into high-security places. Refusing entry to Sikh students then violates Article 25 of the Constitution and various directions of the court," the letter further read.

Sirsa has appealed to DSSSB to immediately take note of the situation and allow entry of Sikh students wearing 'Kara' and 'Kirpan' into the examination halls.

