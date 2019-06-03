Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): An alert has been issued in the Almora region of Uttrakhand with the water levels in Ramganga river here rising after a cloud burst on Sunday.
In Kheeda village of the district water flooded many houses due to continuous rain in the area.
There are also reports of many cow-shelters being affected and animal deaths due to sudden rain.
One person is also said to be missing from the area, following the inclement weather condition.
SDRF teams are keeping a watch on the situation.
Earlier in the day, one person lost his life after a cloud burst hit Lambagad village in Gairsain here.
Local administration officers reached the spot after getting the information about the cloudburst. (ANI)
Almora: Ramganga river water level rises after cloud burst, alert issued
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 02:55 IST
