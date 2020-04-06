Almora resident tests positive for COVID-19

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): A resident of Almora, who had recently attended a Jamaat, has tested positive for COVID-19 informed Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health).

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 27.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured or discharged or migrated. (ANI)

