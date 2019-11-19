Representative Image
Representative Image

Almost all Naga underground groups engaged with GoI in peace process, says MHA

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that there has been considerable progress in the Naga peace talks and almost all Naga underground groups are engaged with the Government of India (GoI) in the peace process.
"All stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted before any settlement is arrived at with the Naga groups and their concerns will be taken into consideration," the Ministry said in a statement.
In a bid to conclude Naga Peace talks and finalise an agreement, Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor, RN Ravi on Friday met leaders of United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur.
"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire for a comprehensive resolution of the Naga issue with due regards to the sensitivities of all the stakeholders, including the neighbours, the Government of India Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi met leaders of United Naga Council (UNC) Manipur, the apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur, on Friday at Kohima, Nagaland," government said in a press statement.
According to the government, the UNC leaders were briefed about the current status of the Peace Talks including the significant development of amicably settling all contentious issues between the negotiating parties. Queries of the UNC leaders were clarified.
"When the Naga issue is at the stage of settlement, the UNC leaders were reminded of their responsibility in ensuring that Naga tribes of Manipur maintain a cordial relationship with fellow communities of the state," the government said.
RN Ravi also expressed concern over deterioration in the traditional brotherly relation between the Hill and the Valley people of Manipur in recent decades due to the politics of vested interests.
"The imperatives of restoring the traditional harmonious relation among the Hill and Valley people of Manipur were adequately emphasised. The reality that the Naga issue cannot be resolved in isolation or reach its logical conclusion without taking all stakeholders, including the neighbours, into confidence was re-emphasised," the government said.
The UNC leaders were exhorted to take effective measures to reach out to the Valley people in the spirit of mutual love and understanding for an enduring peaceful coexistence, the government said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:37 IST

SC hears pleas against Article 370, information blockade in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a batch of petitions concerning the situation in Jammu and Kashmir which arose after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:36 IST

Kerala: HC makes helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders, pillions

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders and pillions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:33 IST

Anti-trafficking units for protection of women, children to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the Central Government has now resolved and financially supported the setting up of anti-trafficking units in all districts of the country in order to protect women and children in every district across India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:30 IST

J-K: Police apprehends drug peddler from Kolkata, recover...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Anantnag Police on Tuesday apprehended a drug peddler from Kolkata, West Bengal and recovered 'charas' from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:08 IST

UP: 4 arrested with six live cartridges in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Kanpur police apprehended four people and recovered six cartridges from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:08 IST

BJP MP demands NIA office in Jharkhand to tackle cybercrime in region

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) establish an office in Godda, Jharkhand, to tackle the cybercrime in the area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:06 IST

Walayar rape case: Police detain KSU members demanding CBI enquiry

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Police on Tuesday detained members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) who are demanding a CBI enquiry into the 2017 Walayar rape case among other demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:59 IST

PMC Bank depositors protest after Bombay HC refuses to quash...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Hundreds of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank account holders protested outside the Bombay High Court here on Tuesday after it refused to interfere into an RBI order restricting the limit of money withdrawal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:56 IST

IT Act empowers Centre of lawful interception of messages: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs, while replying to a question in Lok Sabha on tapping of WhatsApp calls and messages, said that Sections of Information Technology Act and Indian Telegraph Act empowers the government of lawful interception of messages.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:55 IST

Cops manhandled, groped women students: JNUSU president

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that women students were not only "manhandled" by male police personnel in Monday's protest but were even "groped".

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:48 IST

ISRO Chief K Sivan, NSA Ajit Doval arrive at the second day of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:42 IST

For pollution, climate change, Congress pitches for committee

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress party on Tuesday slammed the central government for air pollution issue and recommended that there should be a committee to look into pollution and climate change.

Read More
iocl