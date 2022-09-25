Along with diagnostic efficiency, India's healthcare system maximized recovery, minimized mortality: Union Minister

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar on Sunday said India's healthcare system has shown great efficiency not only in providing diagnostic and management facilities but also in minimizing mortality and maximizing recovery.

Bharti Pravin Pawar said this while presiding over the 67th Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister said, "India's health care system has shown great efficiency not only in providing diagnostic and management facilities but also in minimizing mortality and maximizing recovery."

Pawar expressed happiness over AIIMS ranking among the top 10 educational institutional in research category. She also said it is the only institution with a patient care service component in addition to research.

She appreciated that it is a matter of pride that for the fifth consecutive year, AIIMS, New Delhi has been ranked as number one among medical institutions as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) issued by the Ministry of Education and she urged the authorities to maintain the ranking in coming years too.



She stated that "To build stronger and healthier India, AIIMS New Delhi with its repository of wisdom, to lead the path with other Institutes of Excellence," she said.

"When we talk about holistic health and inclusiveness of accessibility, we are including three factors in it. Firstly, expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science. Secondly, promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine and its active engagement in the healthcare system and thirdly providing better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person and every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology," she added.

The Minister said the efforts of the central government are to work holistically with an emphasis on preventive care while giving priority to tertiary healthcare.

She said efforts are to reduce the cost of treating for the poor and at the same time, on increasing the number of doctors rapidly.

She also awarded AIIMS employees for their outstanding contributions. (ANI)

